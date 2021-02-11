Equity MFs' net outflows at over Rs 9K cr in Jan: AMFI

The net outflow stood at Rs 10,147.12 crore in December, Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, Rs 2,724.95 crore in October and Rs 734.40 crore in September.

New Delhi: Equity and equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow of Rs 9,253.22 crore in January, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

However, the contributions through systematic investment grew to Rs 8,023.39 crore last month.

The SIP inflows had risen to Rs 8,418.11 crore in December from Rs 7,302.16 crore in November.

"Inflows continued via the SIP route, as seen from the rising number of new SIP registrations coupled with robust monthly SIP contribution," said N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive of AMFI.

"On the debt side, owing to regulatory measures to ease liquidity, and also the stance to hold on to the policy rates, some of the debt categories like 'Corporate Bond Fund', 'Banking & PSU Fund', 'Short Duration Funds' have seen positive flows."

According to Venkatesh, even the 'Credit Risk Fund' is now moving into positive flows, given that the risk-return dynamics is working in favour of retail investors.

"All this has resulted in Mutual Fund Industry AAUMs breaching all time high at INR 31.84 lakh crore."

