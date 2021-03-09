Equity MFs' net outflows cross Rs 10K Cr in Feb: AMFI

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Equity and equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow of over Rs 10,000 crore in February.
As per data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday, the net outflow stood at Rs 10,468.02 crore in February.
In January, net outflow stood at Rs 9,253.22 crore from Rs 10,147.12 crore in December.
The net outflow had stood at Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, Rs 2,724.95 crore in October and Rs 734.40 crore in September.
Similarly, the contributions through systematic investment declined sequentially to Rs 7,528.14 crore last month.
The SIP inflows had stood at Rs 8,023.39 crore in January from Rs 8,418.11 crore in December from Rs 7,302.16 crore in November.
