Equity MFs' net outflows cross Rs 10K Cr in Feb: AMFI

New Delhi: Equity and equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow of over Rs 10,000 crore in February.

As per data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday, the net outflow stood at Rs 10,468.02 crore in February.

In January, net outflow stood at Rs 9,253.22 crore from Rs 10,147.12 crore in December.