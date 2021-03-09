Equity MFs' net outflows now revised at over Rs 4k cr in Feb: AMFI (Ld)

The association revised the monthly figures for 'Flexi Cap Fund'.

As per the revised set of data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday evening, the net outflow stood at Rs 4,534.36 crore.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Equity and equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow of over Rs 4,500 crore in February.

In January, net outflow stood at Rs 9,253.22 crore from Rs 10,147.12 crore in December.

The net outflow had stood at Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, Rs 2,724.95 crore in October and Rs 734.40 crore in September.

On the other hand, the contributions through systematic investment declined sequentially to Rs 7,528.14 crore last month.

The SIP inflows had stood at Rs 8,023.39 crore in January from Rs 8,418.11 crore in December from Rs 7,302.16 crore in November.

According to N. S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI: "SIP AUMs as also Retail Equity folios, are at an all-time high at Rs 4.21 lakh crore and 8.07 crore respectively, reflective of continued disciplined approach adopted by the retail Mutual Fund investors."

"This has aided in overall Net AAUMs rising 14.17 per cent to all time high at Rs 32.29 lakh crore."

"However, the monthly SIP Contribution for February 2021 has come down by Rs 495 crore owing to weekend dawning on end of February and the shortfall would get accumulated and reflected in March 2021 monthly data."

--IANS

rv/sn/sdr/

Get Outlook for iOS