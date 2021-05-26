Escorts Ltd. announces Covid-relief measures for customers

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In order to support the farming community amid the second wave of Covid-19, engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Wednesday announced Covid-19 relief measures for its customers across India, which include Covid support to cover expenses in case of hospitalisation and home treatment expenses.

In a program titled 'Escorts Covid Kavach', Escorts in association with an insurance partner, will extend Covid aid of up to Rs 1,50,000 in case of Covid-19 related hospitalization and up to Rs 15,000 to cover home treatment expenses.

The aid is available to all customers who purchase any Escorts tractor effective May 25, 2021. The cost of this cover shall be borne by Escorts and its Authorized Dealers.

In addition, the Company has also launched a drive to encourage its dealers to conduct vaccination camps at their respective dealerships, in tie-up with local hospitals, covering its loyal customer base and their families.

Speaking about the measures, Shenu Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Escorts Agri Machinery, said "Our country is going through some tough times. The farmers of our country have shown utmost courage and have worked hard during the pandemic ensuring all of us have food on our plates. It is our moral duty to reciprocate to the farming community with whatever we can do for their well-being. We hope our collective efforts will help our country soon overcome this crisis."

Escorts has also announced Covid-relief measures for its other stakeholders, including their employees and channel partners.

--IANS

sn/in