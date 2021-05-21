Esper gets $30M in fresh funding to fuel DevOps innovation

With the new funding, Esper plans to continue to build out its product portfolio and expand its team in India and the US across verticals.

Bengaluru: Leading Android DevOps platform Esper on Thursday announced $30 million in Series B funding led by Scale Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors including Madrona Venture Group, Root Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, and Haystack.

"Android is the most widely-used operating system in APAC. Enterprises require the right set of tools and processes to scale their edge device deployment and provide quality mobile experiences for their customers," said Shiv Sundar, COO and Co-founder at Esper that operates out of Bengaluru and Seattle.

Esper's platform helps companies securely streamline deployment and management for distributed fleets of Android edge devices, creating positive user experiences that can rapidly scale.

"Esper's Android DevOps platform powers mission-critical device deployment for Logistics, Retail, and Education customers in India and the US markets," Sundar added.

The investment brings Esper's total funding to $40.6 million, following a $7.6 million Series A fundraise in February 2020.

With the number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices projected to increase from 14 billion units in 2021 to 31 billion units in 2025, companies are learning how best to scale their core business applications.

"The pandemic has transformed industries like connected fitness, digital health, hospitality, and food delivery, further accelerating the adoption of intelligent edge devices. But with each new use case, better software automation is required," said Yadhu Gopalan, CEO and co-founder at Esper.

In 2020, the company saw significant customer growth, across a number of industries. At year-end, the number of devices running on Esper grew 15 times, with 70 times year-over-year revenue growth.

Esper's device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organisations, and enterprise fleets of more than 100,000 devices to deliver their software as a service.

