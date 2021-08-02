Essar Oil UK announces appointment of advisory council

EOUK owns and operates the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port. The site is a key strategic national asset, annually producing over 16 per cent of the UK's road transport fuel.

New Delhi: Essar Oil (UK) Limited has announced the formation and appointment of the company's first Advisory Council.

The new four-person council comprises highly experienced senior leaders from across the legal, financial and diplomatic sectors. The group will be responsible for advising the EOUK board on a host of strategic themes, with particular focus on commercial risk management and corporate finance matters.

The four inaugural members of the EOUK Advisory Council are Sue Prevezer QC, Sir John Grant, Richard Heald OBE and Sanjay Mehta.

Prevezer is a dual qualified barrister and solicitor with over 30 years' experience in commercial litigation, international arbitration and mediation, while Grant was formerly the president of BHP Billiton Europe and executive vice-president of Policy and Corporate Affairs at BG Group.

Heald is an experienced corporate financier with over 30 years' experience in international financial markets and advisory, M&A, restructuring and capital raisings for governments and major corporations globally, while Mehta is currently the chair of ONE Trust and managing partner of ReNew ONE (UK) Limited, and was previously the MD of Essar Capital.

In addition to the creation of the Advisory Council, EOUK has also announced the appointment of Andrew Wright as non-executive director.

Wright is a qualified solicitor with over 20 years' legal and commercial experience across international oil, gas, renewables and infrastructure industries.

Wright joined Essar Capital in 2011 and currently holds the position of senior risk officer and is based out of the UK.

