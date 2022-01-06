Essar Oil UK's monthly sales touch 18-month high in December

New Delhi: Leading UK-focused downstream energy company Essar Oil UK's fuel and petrochemical sales volume hit an 18 month high in December and demand is now back to 95 per cent of pre-Covid levels, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A stronger trading environment saw the company record its best monthly product sales for 18 months in December 2021 across both fuels and petrochemicals, with demand now back to 95 per cent of pre-Covid levels," the statement said.