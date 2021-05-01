Essar sets up 100-bed Covid centre in Gujarat's Dwarka

"The centre is equipped with oxygen support which will has become critical during the second Covid wave across the country. It houses 40 rooms with double occupancy and 20 rooms of single occupancy to cater to the medical needs of the people," the company said in a statement.

Accordingly, the centre is duly equipped with oxygen support and will be operated by the Khambaliya Civil Hospital.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Essar on Saturday said it has set up a 100-bed Covid care centre in Gujarat's Dwarka district.

"The centre will also take care of the housekeeping and healthy diet arrangements for the patients admitted to the facility. The centre is also equipped with an administration hub for the hospital staff."

The centre has been jointly set up by Essar companies - Essar Ports and Essar Power and will be scaled up as required.

Last year, Essar had extended support to the people of the region through various initiatives which acted as welcome relief amid the pandemic.

"Essar has a very close association with the people of Gujarat and has always been indebted to them for their undeterred support towards its growth, over past five decades," said Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital.

"This centre is an effort from our side to provide timely medical care to the people of Gujarat and support the government's endeavours to fight this pandemic."

In 2020, Essar had provided two million meals and 1.55 lakh medical supplies as part of Essar Foundation's Covid-19 initiatives across the country.

A massive rise in infections in the second wave of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic has hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

