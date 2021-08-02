EVTRIC Motors launches 2 slow-speed electric scooters in India

The company said that the booking will soon open online and offline with zero booking amount on its website, along with select e-tailers.

Pune, Aug 2 (IANS) Automotive start-up EVTRIC Motors on Monday launched its first electric scooters in the slow-speed category -- EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE -- for Rs 64,994 and Rs 67,996, respectively.

The e-scooter comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery option that provides the users with the convenience of charging.

The scooters have a loading capacity of 150 kgs, clocking a motor power of 250W.

Both the e-scooters take around 3.5 hours of charging time for a full battery, covering a distance of over 75 kms on a single charge, with a top speed of 25 kms per hour, the company said in a statement.

"We have begun with the slow-speed e-scooters category, as we understand, given the current technology this would be a justified buy for the day-to-day commute of users. These products will fall in line with the customer expectations leaving them with economic travel and smooth experience," said Manoj Patil, MD and Founder, EVTRIC Motors.

In the first phase, the brand will deliver e-scooters across seven cities - -Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati and Hyderabad.

Homegrown automation company PAPL recently launched EVTRIC Motors to fuel the ongoing electric vehicle revolution in India.

The EVTRIC AXIS is available in four colours including Mercury white, Persian red, Lemon yellow, and Emperor grey. The EVTRIC RIDE is available in Deep Cerulean Blue, Persian Red, Sliver, Nobel Grey, Mercury White colours.

The products offer a host of features including LED headlamps, Robotic welding chassis, side stand sensor, 12-inch tubeless tyre with 190mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads.

The brand is offering more than two years' battery warranty with a range of unique features.

