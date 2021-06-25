Ex-Infosys CEO to lead task force for bureaucratic reforms

Govind Iyer, Consultant, Egon Zehnder, and Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder and Group CEO, PeopleStrong, are the two other members of the task force.

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Centre has appointed Infosys Co-founder and former CEO S.D. Shibulal as the Chairperson of a three-member task force to help the government in bringing in bureaucratic reforms through a project named ‘Mission Karmayogi.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman designate of Capacity Building Commission, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), would be a special invitee to the discussions of the task force.

'Mission Karmayogi' is a national programme for civil service capacity building.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) -- Mission Karmayogi -- was launched last year with the objective of enhancing governance through civil service capacity building.

The project would have six pillars -- policy framework, institutional framework, competency framework, digital learning framework (Integrated Government Online Training Karmayogi Platform [iGOT-Karmayogi]), electronic human resource management system, and monitoring and evaluation framework.

The programme would provide strategic direction to civil service reforms and capacity building, preparation of annual capacity building plans, and strengthen functional supervision over training institutions, among other objectives.

