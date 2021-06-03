Ex-IOC official may head oil regulator PNGRB

A Search Committee headed by V.K. Saraswat, Member (S&T), Niti Aayog, has conducted interviews of shortlisted candidates this week and the name of the selected candidate to be the chairman of PNGRB is expected to be announced soon, sources said.

New Delhi: Gurmeet Singh, former director-marketing, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is likely to be the next head of downstream oil regulator, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Sources added other shortlisted candidates who were interviewed by the search committee included: S.N. Sahai, retired power secretary, and a union territory cadre IAS officer; and Vineet Sagar, former IOC, RasGas, Exxon Mobil official.

The post of Chairman, PNGRB, has been lying vacant since December 4, 2020, when Dinesh K. Sarraf completed his three-year term.

The PNGRB comprises four members besides the chairman. But the regulator has been almost non-functional for past few months as only one serving member is there on the board. Appointment of members to fill the vacancy is also expected to be ratified in a weeks time.

