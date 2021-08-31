Ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar joins HSBC Board in Asia

New Delhi: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd (HSBC) has appointed Rajnish Kumar as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of its Asian entity.

Kumar had retired as Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) in October 2020.

"In addition to his extensive background with regulatory authorities, investors and businesses in India, Kumar has strong experience of global business and financial markets from his work with the SBI in the UK and Canada," said an HSBC statement.