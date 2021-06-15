Exim Bank extends LoC of $108.28 million to Swaziland

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has, on behalf of the Government of India, extended Line of Credit (LoC) of $108.28 million to the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) for construction of a new Parliament building in Eswatini.

The LoC Agreement to this effect was signed through exchange between Nirmit Ved, General Manager, Exim Bank, and Neal H. Rijkenberg, Finance Minister, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland).