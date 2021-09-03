Expo 2020 Dubai: India to showcase country's march to becoming $5T economy

According to Commerce Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam: "The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase resurgent India's march to becoming a $5 trillion economy.

The six-month Expo 2020 Dubai will start on October 1, 2021 and go on till March 2022.

New Delhi: The Centre said on Thursday that the 'India Pavilion' in Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the country's march to becoming a $5 trillion economy in the post-Covid world.

"India's exceptional fightback against Covid-19 and the country's emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai."

Besides, the India Pavilion will also see the participation by a number of states, who will display their culture, tradition and business opportunities along with the top corporate groups and public sector companies from India.

"A large number of prominent ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit the India Pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host a number of cultural events," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the four-storey structure of the India Pavilion will be divided into two parts.

"The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

"The India Pavilion will also be hosting and co-creating leadership discussions, international trade conferences and seminars to explore opportunities to partner with other participating nations," it added.