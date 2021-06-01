Exports boost TVS Motor's May sales

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Backed by exports, two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd closed last month selling 166,889 units up from 58,906 units sold in May 2020.
In a statement, the company said it sold 166,889 units (two-wheelers 154,416 units, three-wheelers 12,473 units) as against 58,906 units (two-wheelers 56,218 units, three-wheelers 2,688 units) sold in May 2020.
Last month, the company shipped 114,674 units as against 17,707 units in May 2020.
Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 102,332 units in May 2021 as against 15,151 units in May 2020. The demand in the international market continues to be robust, the company said.
--IANS
vj/vd