Exports boost TVS Motor's May sales

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Backed by exports, two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd closed last month selling 166,889 units up from 58,906 units sold in May 2020.

In a statement, the company said it sold 166,889 units (two-wheelers 154,416 units, three-wheelers 12,473 units) as against 58,906 units (two-wheelers 56,218 units, three-wheelers 2,688 units) sold in May 2020.