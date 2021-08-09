Faceless grievance registering scheme improved

The department has now created dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has further strengthened its Faceless Scheme by extending grievance registering facility to taxpayers without any physical touch points.

So a taxpayer may now be required to just mail his/her grievance related tax assessment, levy of penalty or appeals and the tax department would address the same without requiring taxpayer to be physically present for the work.

"In a move aimed to further improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers' Charter, the Income Tax Department has now created dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme," the I-T department said on a tweet.

The department said that grievances can be furnished ; for Faceless assessments at samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in; for Faceless penalty at samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in; and for Faceless Appeals at samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in.