'Fake news': FinMin on reported resumption of DA/DR from July

Citing a picture of an "office memorandum" which has been doing the rounds on social media and confirmed the resumption of DA and DR from next month, the Finance Ministry tweeted: "A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This OM is #FAKE. No such OM has been issued by GOI."

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) The government has clarified that it has issued no directive on resumption of Dearness Allowance for Central government employees and Dearness Relief for Central government pensioners from next month.

Last year, the ministry announced a freeze on the hike in DA and DR till July 2021.

On Saturday, the Congress accused the Union government of adopting a malevolent approach towards scores of Central government employees, Army staff and pensioners with regard to the payment of dearness allowance (DA) and demanded immediate repayment of arrears.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said that on April 23, 2020, the government had kicked the people's stomachs by cutting Rs 37,500 crore, which was admittedly payable as DA by the 7th Pay Commission to 115 lakh army staff, pensioners from the armed forces, and serving employees and pensioners of the Central government.

Sources said that Government may soon take a call whether to resume DA, and DR from next month or extend the moratorium on payment by another six months.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd