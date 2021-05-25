FarEye raises $100 mn in series-E funding

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) FarEye, an end-to-end global delivery management platform, has raised $100 million in its series-E funding round led by TCV and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Existing investors -- Eight Roads Ventures, Fundamentum and Honeywell -- also participated in the round.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company's mission of empowering brands to provide Amazon Prime-like delivery experiences and redefining how products are delivered across diverse logistics networks, said a company statement.