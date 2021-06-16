Father of world wide web is auctioning THE source code, bitcoins accepted

Sir Tim Berners Lee, the Father of the World Wide Web has placed digital files of perhaps the world's biggest invention for an auction.

The auction includes original work from an archive containing dated and time-stamped files of the original source code written for the World Wide Web.

The code was written sometime between 3 October 1990 and 24 August 1991 with approximately 9,555 lines of source code. On sale is an animated visualization of code running into 30 mins and 25 seconds long.