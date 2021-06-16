Father of world wide web is auctioning THE source code, bitcoins accepted

Sir Tim Berners Lee, the Father of the World Wide Web has placed digital files of perhaps the world's biggest invention for an auction.
The auction includes original work from an archive containing dated and time-stamped files of the original source code written for the World Wide Web.
The code was written sometime between 3 October 1990 and 24 August 1991 with approximately 9,555 lines of source code. On sale is an animated visualization of code running into 30 mins and 25 seconds long.
The auction also includes a readme file authored by Sir Tim in Jun 2021 and a SVG representation of the code created in Python featuring a physical signature of Sir Tim.
Sothebys, the auction house, the auction manager remained tight-lipped about the reserve price. The price may be revealed once the source code goes under the hammer which is likely by June 30.
Bids can be placed in Bitcoins and dollar bills too are accepted.
The winner of the bid gets to access the original files and the digital manuscript for the greatest and most consequential events in the history of mankind. And that directly from the iconic inventor himself. The successful winner gets to verify his ownership with NFT (non fungible tokens) that acts a form of ownership for digital files.