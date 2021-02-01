FDI hike in insurance to invite foreign majors

Shares of insurance stocks surged after the announcement. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was up by 2.87 per cent and Max Financial was up by 1.46 per cent.

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) In a big boost to FDI inflows and the insurance sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced increase of FDI limits from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

Increasing FDI limits in insurance has been a longstanding demand of the United States where most of the big insurance majors are situated.

Manoj Purohit, Partner and Leader - Financial Services Tax, BDO India said, "Increase in FDI limits from 49% to 74 % for the insurance sector is a welcome step and will help insurance companies to raise funds to ensure their solvency is maintained in line with growing business needs. This will also augment foreign inflows and help attract more foreign companies".

Shagoofa Rashid Khan, Partner and Head - Project, Investment and Advisory Head - Funds, Investment and Advisory, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "Landmark liberalisation of insurance sector announced this will make increased M&A activity in this sector and also opens up this sector for much awaited PE funds capital that were finding deal making difficult due to restrictions under extant policy."

