FDI inflows up 62% during first four months of FY22

India attracted a total FDI inflow of $27.37 billion, against $16.92 billion during the corresponding period of FY21.

New Delhi: India's total FDI inflow during the first four months of FY22 has risen by 62 per cent on year-on-year basis, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"FDI equity inflow grew by 112 per cent in the first four months of FY 2021-22 ($20.42 billion) compared to the year ago period ($9.61 billion)," said the Commerce & Industry Ministry statement.

According to the ministry, automobile industry has emerged as the top sector during the period under review to attract the largest total FDI Eeuity inflows followed by computer software and hardware, and services sector, respectively.

"Under the sector automobile industry, majority of FDI equity inflow was reported in the state of Karnataka during the first four months of the current financial year (2021-22)."

"Karnataka is the top recipient state during the FY 2021-22 (upto July, 2021) with 45 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra and Delhi."