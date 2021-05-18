Federal Bank's Q4 net profit up 58.6%

Mumbai: Federal Bank on Monday reported 58.6 per cent growth in its net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 477.81 crore.

Its Net Interest Income grew by 17 per cent (YoY) to reach Rs 1,420 crore, the bank said in a statement.

Gross advances reached Rs 1,34,876.71 crore as on March 31, 2021 from Rs 1,24,153.18 crore as on March 31, 2020 registering a growth of 8.64 per cent.