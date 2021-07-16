FICCI appreciates Assam FM for presenting tax free Budget

The Chairman of the Northeast Advisory Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Ranjit Barthakur, complimented the Finance Minister for presenting a ‘forward looking budget', free of any additional tax burden at a very difficult time.

Guwahati, July 17 (IANS) Industry body FICCI has appreciated Assam's first woman Finance Minister Ajanta Neog for presenting a tax free Budget for FY 2021-22 in the state Assembly on Friday.

Welcoming the focus of the Budget on agriculture and rural economy, Barthakur said decisions like setting up of farm machinery banks, capacity building initiatives for farmers, the measures taken for improving cattle stock and community-based initiatives for increasing fish production will go a long way in ensuring the food security of the state.

Barthakur in a statement also welcomed the infrastructure development proposals under the ‘Asom Mala' initiative, particularly the proposal for the development of 1,000 km of embankment-cum-roads and the roads and bridges proposed to be developed across the state.

"FICCI has been advocating the need for harnessing the state's riverways for transportation. We welcome the initiative for the development of river transportation and the proposed formation of two new companies -- Assam Shipping Company and Assam Ports Company," the FICCI leader said.

FICCI Assam state council Chairman Dipankar Barua said that it is a matter of happiness that the state government has decided to address the difficulties faced by the unorganised sector, particularly the small traders and craftsmen, by giving them a one-time grant.

Barua also welcomed the plan to develop 100 industrial parks and the decisions to create Nano Incubation Centres for the industries at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh.

