FICCI ARISE to organise first global universities fair

As higher education plays an important role in promoting human development as well as contributing to the economy of a country, FICCI Arise has come up with this universities' fair to provide students an opportunity to interact with wide-ranging and diverse higher education learning opportunities.

New Delhi: FICCI Alliance for Re-imagining School Education (ARISE) is going to organise its first global universities' fair called "FICCI Arise International Uni Fair" on March 31 between 5.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At the fair, students will have an opportunity to choose from top international universities/colleges from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Singapore, India, and other top destinations. Close to 90 universities have already registered, and these include Imperial College London (UK), University of Waterloo (Canada), KREA University (India), PLAKSHA University (India), University of Arizona (USA), Franklin University (Switzerland), California Institute of Arts (USA), King's College (London), Penn State University (USA), UCL (UK), and more institutions of such repute.

On the occasion of their first fair Manit Jain, Chairman, FICCI ARISE and Co-Founder & Director, The Heritage Group of Schools said, "With the onset of NEP shedding light on the importance of Higher Education for the growth of a well-rounded future candidate and its contribution to a stable society and growing economy, we felt the need to create a platform where students from across the country were provided the opportunity to interact with some of the best universities and colleges in the globe. With this being our first edition, we hope for it to be a success and to take it to heights in the future."

The fair is open to high school community of students, parents, counsellors, educators, and principals. They can attend and explore options for higher education by giving a direct interface with the top universities from across the globe.

