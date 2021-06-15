Finance Ministry, Infosys officials to take up new I-T Portal glitches

Infosys is the agency that has put up the software backbone going into the new e-filing portal.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Senior Finance Ministry officials will be holding an interactive meeting on June 22 with Infosys on issues and glitches in the recently-launched e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

The June 22 meeting will also be attended by other stakeholders including members from the ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers.

The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches and issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience.

The government had also invited written representations on the problems and difficulties faced in the portal from the stakeholders.

A Finance Ministry statement said that representatives from Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers.

