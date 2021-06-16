Finance Ministry to discuss with Infosys to tackle glitches in Income Tax Portal

New Delhi: Users encountering technical glitches while filing taxes with the new Income Tax Portal may find solutions arriving soon. The Income tax Portal and the Finance Ministry which are aware of the issues are likely to discuss resolutions with technology major Infosys.

In a notification, the Finance ministry said senior officials were likely to meet the Infosys team to proactively find solutions.

"Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, will hold an interactive meeting on the 22nd of June, 2021, between 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM with Infosys (the vendor and its team) on issues/glitches in the recently launched e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department," said the notification.

It further added, "Other stakeholders including members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will also be a part of the interaction. The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience. Written representations on the problems/difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders. Representatives from Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently reached out to Infosys via her Twitter profile. Nilekani responded by saying that Infosys was working on resolving them.