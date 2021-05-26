Fintech startup Sentieo raises $20M to drive digital transformation

With this latest funding, the US and Delhi-based Sentieo has now secured $62 million in total capital.

New Delhi: Fintech startup Sentieo on Tuesday announced it has raised $20 million in its Series B round of funding, led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management.

Currently, Sentieo employs 175 people, with more than 120 at its office in New Delhi.

"With the incredible adoption of the Sentieo platform it is clear we are experiencing a massive shift in how financial and corporate research is executed," said David Lichtblau, CEO of Sentieo.

More than 1,000 clients around the globe, including Schroders, Magellan Asset Management, and Roivant Sciences, rely on Sentieo to deliver the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions.

Ned May, a founder and Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo's board of directors.

"By combining all the elements of fundamental research into one seamless, AI-supported workflow, analysts can save time and discover new insights that will catapult their organisation ahead of the competition. Sentieo has a huge opportunity ahead of it and we are excited to be part of that," said May.

The latest infusion will enable Sentieo to further drive digital transformation of financial and corporate research.

