Firms roll out vaccination drive for employees

The vaccination drive also includes the company's support staff and contract staff workers. Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination and has partnered with Fortis Healthcare in Delhi NCR and Kauvery Hospital in Bengaluru to initiate the first phase of vaccination drive.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Digital transformation provider Tech Mahindra on Friday announced the roll-out of the vaccination drive against Covid-19, for its associates and dependent family members above the age of 18 years at its office campuses in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

"Timely vaccination for everyone is our best chance to win this war against Covid-19. As India battles the second wave of the pandemic, our first and foremost priority is to get all our associates, their families and our entire partner ecosystem vaccinated at the earliest. As part of our #ResolveToRISE initiative, we are taking proactive measures and collaborating with leading hospitals to organise vaccination drives to ensure 100 per cent employee vaccination," said Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, in a statement.

Tech Mahindra has also institutionalised a 360-degree approach to employee well-being with a huge emphasis on mental health and wellness programmes. In addition, the company has also collaborated with leading hospitals to convert its campuses in Noida, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai as Covid care Units with round-the-clock medical observation.

Online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have also begun vaccination drives for its delivery partners and frontline staff.

Zomato started vaccinating its delivery partners in NCR, last week. It aims to start vaccinations in Mumbai and Bengaluru from tomorrow followed by other cities next week.

"In one of the largest efforts of its kind, we are facilitating a free and safe vaccination drive for more than 150,000 of our frontline staff and employees. Thousands of our delivery partners are already vaccinated," Deepinder Goyal, Founder - Zomato, shared in a tweet on Friday.

Zomato is also encouraging its delivery partners to find a slot in their vicinity and get vaccinated on their own. The company will, however, cover the cost, Goyal said. The vaccination status of Zomato's delivery partners will soon be visible on the app.

Swiggy has also launched a vaccination drive against coronavirus in Bengaluru for its delivery partners and frontline staff from its grocery delivery service Instamart and its brand kitchens.

"Thousands of partners have already received their first dose and we are confident that a large portion of our fleet will participate and get themselves vaccinated in the coming weeks," said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy, in a statement on Thursday .

Swiggy will enable quick and free vaccine access and cover the loss of pay for the period the delivery partner spends in getting both the doses. If partners choose to get vaccinated at a government facility, Swiggy will continue to cover the loss of pay for that period.

While some have already received the first dose of the vaccination, Swiggy aims to cover all of its delivery partners and frontline staff across all major cities in the next few weeks.

Swiggy will soon notify users on the delivery partners' vaccination status on the app.

Meanwhile, global ICT solutions provider Huawei on Friday announced to facilitate 400 oxygen concentrators, 400 contactless vital parameter monitoring devices, 25 HFNC CPAP oxygen therapy systems, and other medical supplies worth Rs 5 crore.

It collaborated with local NGOs, specialised institutions to facilitate medical resources to strengthen the efforts in managing the crisis.

In addition, Huawei is also contributing to provide meal support for more than 18,000 government schoolchildren whose families are affected by Covid-19.

