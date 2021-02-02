First phase of LS Budget Session curtailed by 2 days

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The first phase of the ongoing Budget Session will conclude two days ahead of schedule, as the sittings will end on February 13 in place of February 15.

The announcement was made by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat in an order said that the sitting of the Lok Sabha fixed for February 15 has been cancelled and in lieu thereof, the Lok Sabha will hold the session on February 13.