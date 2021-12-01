Fiscal push: India's Q2FY22 GDP growth up 8.4% YoY

New Delhi: Healthy monsoon season along with pent-up demand accelerated India's Q2FY22 GDP growth rate to 8.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

India's GDP growth rate had fallen by 7.4 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the GDP growth rate during Q2FY22 was lower than the rise of 20.1 per cent recorded for Q1FY22.