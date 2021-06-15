Fixed line Internet service providers come together to form industry body

Noting that in the last 15 months broadband data consumption has seen a massive spike owing to the pandemic, the newly formed industry body said in a statement that the fixed line broadband players have enabled entire industries to seamlessly migrate to a work from home setup, keeping the wheels of the economy running.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Several leading fixed line Internet service providers in the country have come together to form a new industry body 'All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association' (AIFISPA) to represent the interests of the industry effectively.

"The industry hence is set to play a critical role in building a 'Digital India' and support government's initiatives to enhance fibre optic infrastructure across the country," it said.

It said that the formation of this association is hence aimed to deploy measures to increase and achieve the fixed broadband internetconnections pan India by solving industry challenges and to provide reliable and affordable broadband access to all through use of latest technologies.

It will also foster healthy competition and innovation in the sector and be an important force to drive this industry towards growth trajectory.

"AIFISPA, will be an exclusive body of fixed broadband service providers that intends to engage and assist Government organisations, who are the policymakers such as Dept of Telecommunications (DOT), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Ministry of Finance, various State Governments, and other relevant organisations to make 'Digital India' a reality," said the statement.

The founding members AIFISPA include ACT Fibernet, Shyam Spectra, You Broadband, Microsense, D-Vois, Vizag Broadcasting Company, Pioneer Elabs, Mithril Telecommunications, Bell Tele Services and BBNL.

--IANS

