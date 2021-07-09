'Flight Commander' Scindia takes control of Civil Aviation Ministry

Accordingly, the Union Minister took charge of the ministry headquartered at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) India's Civil Aviation sector got a new commander to manoeuvre the industry out of the Covid turbulence, as Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge of the ministry on Friday.

He succeeds Hardeep Singh Puri who has now got the Ministry of Petroleum and retains the Urban Affairs Ministry.

Besides, former Army chief-turned-politician General V.K. Singh (retd), the Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is also the new Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

The sector is one of the hardest impacted by the Covid pandemic.

At present, airlines and airports are running into massive financial and job losses.

However, the sector, despite the economic fallout, has successfully been able to transform its image from elitist to essential.

The two ministers will now face the daunting task of Air India's divestment as well as reinvigorating the sector via infrastructure development.

--IANS

rv/dpb