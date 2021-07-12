Flipkart raises $3.6 bn, valuation surges to $37.6 bn

The fundraise demonstrated significant interest from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart, said a company statement.

Bengaluru: Flipkart Group on Monday announced that it has raised $3.6 billion in funding as it continues to grow and advance the digital commerce ecosystem in India.

This round of funding was led by financial investors GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton and Tiger Global

Speaking on the development, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said: "At Flipkart, we are committed to transforming the consumer internet ecosystem in India and providing consumers access and value. This investment by leading global investors reflects the promise of digital commerce in India and their belief in Flipkart's capabilities to maximise this potential for all stakeholders."

"As we serve our consumers, we will focus on accelerating growth for millions of small and medium Indian businesses, including kiranas. We will continue to invest in new categories and leverage made-in-India technology to transform consumer experiences and develop a world-class supply chain."

The company statement said that this investment reflects global investor confidence in digital commerce in India, which has continued to accelerate over the last year when access to products safely and convenience took priority.

"With this development, Flipkart will continue to make deeper investments across people, technology, supply chain and infrastructure to address the requirements of a rapidly growing consumer base in India," it said.

A key focus area for the group is to help informal commerce segments leverage the power of technology. As one of the leaders in the fashion segment, this means working with the fashion industry and helping small businesses explore untapped opportunities that technology presents. Through its expanding grocery and last-mile delivery programs, the Group will also work with kiranas to help them digitize and grow.

"SoftBank's re-investment in Flipkart is driven by our experience with and conviction in the company's management team to continue addressing the needs of the Indian consumer in the decades to come," said Lydia Jett, Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Judith McKenna, President and CEO - Walmart International said: "The quality of the investor group and valuation announced today is further confirmation of global confidence in Flipkart and its mission to transform commerce in India."

