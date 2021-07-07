Flying Overhaul: Civil Aviation gets new ministers

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) In a mega Cabinet overhaul, India's Civil Aviation Ministry has got a new commander and co-pilot to manoeuvre the sector out of the Covid turbulence.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been brought in as the new Minister of Civil Aviation.

He succeeds Hardeep Singh Puri who has now got the Ministry of Petroleum and retains the Urban Affairs Ministry.