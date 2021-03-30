FM asks NDB to facilitate private sector participation

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has suggested that the New Development Bank (NDB) facilitate private sector participation and explore more innovative financing structures.

Addressing the 6th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of the New Development Bank through video-conference, she highlighted the role of Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) in infrastructure financing and mentioned that India is going to set up a new DFI with initial paid-up capital of around $3 billion with a lending target of $69 billion in next three years, said an official statement.