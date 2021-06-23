FM for changing financing & development priorities

Speaking at the forum co-organised by InfrastructureAsia, EnterpriseSingapore, Ministry of Finance Singapore and Monetary Authority of Singapore, Sitharaman called for re-thinking financing and development priorities for inclusive, sustainable and resilient infrastructure. She emphasised on prioritising healthcare and education, ensuring resilience of global supply chains and creating infrastructure aligned with SDGs.

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday participated virtually in Asia Infrastructure Forum (AIF2021) on 'Enabling sustainable infrastructure for Asia's recovery'.

The FM highlighted setting up of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetisation Pipeline, liberalised FDI, development of GIFTCity to promote Infrastructure Development, incentivise private partners and innovation.

She also emphasised India's policy-led approach of open, rule-based and transparent economic environment; encouragement to private investment and foreign capital; enhanced public expenditure & robust institutional structure for funding infrastructure development for Resilent Recovery.

