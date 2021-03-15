FM holds talks with Yellen, seeks larger collaboration

Broad agreement of on greater collaboration between the two countries on various global fora emerged during talks held virtually on Monday between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India and US have agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20.

A tweet by the Finance Ministry said that Sitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with the US Secretary of Treasury.

During the talk, Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts.

Both also exchanged notes on economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to meeting of India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year.

Another tweet by the Ministry said that the FM congratulated the Treasury Secretary on the well thought-out Covid-19 relief through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with particular focus on working and middle-class.

