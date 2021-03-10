Ford introduces EcoSport SE Featuring at Rs 10.49L

The company said that the new variant features design cues borrowed from its American and European peers, where the compact SUV is sold without a rear-mounted spare wheel.

Accordingly, the new variant - Ford EcoSport SE - is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh for petrol and Rs 10.99 lakh diesel variants.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Ford India on Wednesday introduced a new variant to the EcoSport lineup.

"Introduced in Titanium trim, the EcoSport SE carries forward the legacy of superior technology and connectivity with Ford's renowned 'SYNC 3' infotainment system with 'Apple CarPlay' and 'Android Auto' as well as 'Ford PassTM' integration," the company said in a statement.

"Ford EcoSport is the only compact SUV to offer globally renowned mobility and connectivity solution 'FordPassTM' across its entire lineup."

"FordPassTM is a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, EcoSport owners can perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPassTM app."

According to the company, the new EcoSport SE is being offered with Ford's 1.5L three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine that delivers segment-best 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of torque.

"Those who prefer diesel can choose the EcoSport SE paired to Ford's performance-leading 1.5L TDCi disel engine, delivering a peak power of 100 PS and peak torque of 215 Nm," it said.

"Both the engines will be paired to Ford's responsive and agile five-speed manual gearbox."

--IANS

rv/sn/rs