FPIs invest Rs 25,787 Cr in Indian equities in Feb

New Delhi: As the Indian equities continued to scale new highs post the Union Budget for FY22, the net foreign portfolio investments (FPI) into the Indian equities in February was Rs 25,787 crore.

The total net FPIs in 2020 now stand at Rs 45,260 crore, as per NSDL data.

Foreign investments have continued to flow in post the Union Budget which announced further liberalisation measures including privatisation of banks and also did not come up with a new tax levy.