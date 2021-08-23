FPIs invest Rs 5,001 cr in Indian equities so far in August

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a net investment of Rs 5,001 crore so far in August in Indian equities, according to data from NSDL.

The FPIs have made a comeback after a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July.

With the investments in August, the net FPI investment in the equities segment in 2021 now stands at Rs 54,037 crore.