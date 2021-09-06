FPIs make net investment of over Rs 16,500 cr in August

The net investment in the equities segment stood at Rs 2,083 crore, while that in the debt segment stood at Rs 14,376 crore, including those debt investments made through VRR. Further investments in hybrid securities, consisting of the investments in REITs and InvITs stood at Rs 97 crore.

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers in August with total net investment of Rs 16,556 crore as per the NSDL data.

Further, during September 1-3 also FPIs remained net buyers. Total net FPI investments during the first three days of the month stood at Rs 7,743 crore, including Rs 4,787 crore in equities.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities: "Going ahead, global investment continues to stay challenging. The market is focusing on the sustenance of growth in developed economies. As a result, global investors are looking at emerging markets to diversify risks and India cannot be ignored by global investors considering growth opportunities."

During the week ended Friday, the Indian stock market climbed to new highs. On Friday, Sensex touched its all-time high of 58,194.79 points.