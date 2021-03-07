FPIs pull out investments amid rising bond yields

FPIs have pulled out a net Rs 881 crore from the Indian equity market in the first week of March. They have pulled out a net investment of Rs 5,595 crore from the debt segment, showed NSDL data.

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) As the rising bond yields in the US cause panic in the global markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned to sell their holdings.

However, the net investment in the debt-VRR segment was at Rs 1,320 crore during March 1-5.

The rising bond yields have nearly brought a halt to the bull run both in the global and the domestic equity markets.

Further, investors also have taken to profit booking after markets touched record highs, analysts said.

Investors are hoping that the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee's meeting would stress on keeping interest rates subdued for some more time which may stabilise the bond markets.

Inflow of FPIs in the current financial year has been robust and Rs 2.62 lakh crore of net investments have been made in FY21 by FPIs.

