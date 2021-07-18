FPIs pull out Rs 4,515 cr from Indian equities so far in July

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) who have turned cautious again, have so far withdrawn net investments worth Rs 4,515 crore in July.

Analysts said, the concerns over the 'Delta' variant of Covid-19 and rising oil prices have weighed in on the investor sentiments.

The sell-off comes after FPIs were net buyers of Indian equities in June. Last month, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 17,215 crore in the equities segment.