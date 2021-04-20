FPIs pull out Rs 4,643 cr from Indian equities so far in April

Mumbai: Amid resurgent Covid cases, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out net investments of Rs 4,643 crore from the Indian equities.

This is a reversal from the bullish sentiments among the foreign investors over the past one year.

So far in 2021, net FPI investments into the equity market have stood at Rs 51,099 crore, with net investments in January, February and March at Rs 19,473 crore, Rs 25,787 crore and Rs 10,482 crore, respectively.