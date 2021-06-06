FPIs return, invest nearly Rs 8k cr in Indian equities last week

FPIs made a net investment of Rs 7,967 crore during the week, as per NSDL data.

Mumbai: Amid robust fourth quarter earnings and declining daily cases of Covid-19, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a comeback in June and invested nearly Rs 8,000 crore during May 31-June 4.

The surge in foreign funds have also led the Indian stock market to touch new highs. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange recorded a record high of Rs 15,733.60 during the week.

The inflow comes after two consecutive months of outflow.

In April and May, FPI's net selling stood at Rs 9,659 crore and Rs 2,954 crore in Indian equities, respectively.

The aggregate net investmemt of FPIs into indian equities so far in 2021 stands at Rs 51,096 crore.

