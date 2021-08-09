FPIs return to equities, invests Rs 975 cr in 1st week of August

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a comeback to India's equities segment and made a net investment of Rs 975 crore in the first week of August.

The FPIs have made a comeback after a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July.

The week-ended Friday witnessed surge in the Indian equity market with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching new highs.