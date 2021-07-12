Framework for International Trade Finance Services Platforms issued

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has issued a framework for setting up and operating International Trade Finance Services Platform (ITFS) for providing Trade Finance Services at International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).

The framework will enable exporters and importers to avail various types of trade finance facilities at competitive terms, for their international trade transactions through a dedicated electronic platform viz, ITFS. This is expected to help in their ability to convert their trade receivables into liquid funds and to obtain short term funding.