Franklin Templeton to distribute another tranche of Rs 1,115cr to investors

New Delhi: The Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday said it would distribute another tranche of Rs 1,115.55 crore to the investors of the six shut debt funds.

Earlier, the firm had returned about Rs 24,000 crore to the investors.

"As advised by the court appointed liquidator (SBI MF), the payment to all investors whose accounts are 'KYC' compliant with all details available will commence from November 22, 2021," a Franklin Templeton spokesperson said.