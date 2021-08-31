Franklin Templeton to payout Rs 2,918.5 cr to unit holders of shut schemes from Sep 1

New Delhi: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will distribute Rs 2,918.50 crore to the unit holders of the six shut schemes starting September 1.

Post this payout, the total amount returned to the unitholders under the shut schemes would be Rs 23,998.84 crore, amounting to 95.18 per cent of the assets under management as on April 23, 2020, said the Franklin Templeton spokesperson. So far, Rs 21,080.34 crore has been distributed across six schemes under winding up.